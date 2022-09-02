RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 4:44 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting.

Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed, authorities told news outlets.

State agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Sumter County Sheriff’s Maj. Randall Stewart said.

A woman at the home was injured and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

No deputies were injured Monday.

On Sunday, a Sumter County deputy was seriously injured and a man killed after investigators said the man fired on the officer who was trying to put out a fire.

The officer was called to a domestic disturbance and found a garage on fire, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The deputy was wounded by a shotgun while trying to put out the fire and managed to shoot back, killing 71-year-old Leroy Quick Jr., the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Other deputies responding to the shooting found Quick’s body.

Sumter County has about 107,000 people and is east of Columbia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

