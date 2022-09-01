1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KEANANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of…

KEANANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. The truck’s driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fourteen people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the report said.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene, the agency said.

