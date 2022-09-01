RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » National News » 1 dead, 16 injured…

1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KEANANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. The truck’s driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fourteen people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the report said.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene, the agency said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

USDA focuses on employee experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up