WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » National News » WVa deputy charged with…

WVa deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was charged with a federal civil rights violation after he allegedly punched and pepper sprayed a suspect, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza, who was arrested Thursday, also is accused of writing a false report on the January 2018 incident, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Kuretza, 38, subjected the suspect to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face. After the suspect was handcuffed, he was hit and pepper-sprayed, resulting in bodily injury, according to the indictment.

On his report, Kuretza claimed he used pepper spray before the suspect was handcuffed. The deputy’s report also omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.

The civil rights violation carries a maximum punishment of 10 years upon conviction and the falsifying charge carries a 20-year punishment.

The court documents didn’t indicate whether Kuretza has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The indictment did not detail what led to the arrest. The FBI is investigating the case.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up