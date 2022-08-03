WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
US Senate approves expanding NATO to include Finland, Sweden in wake of Russia war on Ukraine

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 6:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US Senate approves expanding NATO to include Finland, Sweden in wake of Russia war on Ukraine.

