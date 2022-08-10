WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » National News » US inflation slows from…

US inflation slows from a 4-decade peak to a still-high 8.5% over the past year

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation slows from a 4-decade peak to a still-high 8.5% over the past year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up