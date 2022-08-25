RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » National News » Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out…

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open because he can’t travel to United States

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open because he can’t travel to United States.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

AFGE advances grievance, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up