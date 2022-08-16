WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
Theresa Livingston wins Democratic nomination for governor in Wyoming primary election.

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 10:33 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theresa Livingston wins Democratic nomination for governor in Wyoming primary election.

