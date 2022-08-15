WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:37 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward in in his fourth season with the team.

