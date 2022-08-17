WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » National News » Texas executes man for…

Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up