HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 17, 2022, 7:41 PM
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.