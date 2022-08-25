RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » National News » Sylvester Stallone's wife files…

Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce after 25 years

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The petition was filed last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home.

She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin. She also is asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition, and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The couple’s three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997.

They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling.

It was the third marriage for Sylvester Stallone, who was last married to his “Rocky IV” co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. It was Jennifer Stallone’s first marriage.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up