Sheriff: Deputies fatally shot off-duty federal officer

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in the Florida Keys fatally shot an off-duty federal law enforcement officer Wednesday morning…

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in the Florida Keys fatally shot an off-duty federal law enforcement officer Wednesday morning in what appears to be a “suicide by cop,” officials said.

Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, was killed at a Key Largo home following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home, officials said. Deputies were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view. He told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement, officials said.

Caviness reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him, officials said. Deputies began first-aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

In a news release, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said that “although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation,” state law enforcement officials will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

Officials did not immediately say what federal agency Caviness worked for.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.