WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to start debating Dems’ climate, energy, health and tax bill, as Biden priorities clear initial…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to start debating Dems’ climate, energy, health and tax bill, as Biden priorities clear initial hurdle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.