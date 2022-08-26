RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Read the redacted affidavit used to justify Mar-a-Lago search warrant

August 26, 2022, 1:37 PM

A 38-page, heavily redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to justify its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed by a federal judge Friday.  The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort and golf club, during that search.

The affidavit states there was “probable cause” that evidence of obstruction would be found at Mar-a-Lago. 

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the affidavit unsealed with redactions, though the Justice Department had argued against it to protect an ongoing investigation, their methods and the identities of agents and witnesses. Media organizations, including CBS News, argued for it to be unsealed.

Read the document here:

