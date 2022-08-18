WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Preakness-winning trainer charged in domestic violence case

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 3:44 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said Thursday.

Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown’s attorney.

Brown is well-known in the horse racing community. He owns a horse-racing company called Chad C. Brown Inc., and his horses won the Preakness in 2017 and 2022. He is also a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s best trainer.

Brown has had troubles with the law in recent years. In 2019, Brown was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million after the U.S. Department of Labor found he failed to pay his company staff overtime wages.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

