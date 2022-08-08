WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Police: Man who killed 3 children, self livestreamed threats

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 4:44 PM

A man authorities say shot and killed his three young children before turning the gun on himself livestreamed threatening messages on social media shortly before the killings, Oklahoma City police said Monday.

Police identified the man as Francoise Littlejohn, 30, and said in a press release that a relative saw the livestream early Saturday morning and notified police.

“At 4:11 a.m., three minutes prior to police being notified, surveillance video showed Mr. Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and parking in the 11300 block of Treemont Lane, where he executed the children before turning the gun on himself,” the release states. “It is unknown why he picked that location to stop.”

About three hours later, a jogger in the northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood spotted the car with the four bodies inside and called police.

The children were identified as Trinity Littlejohn, 3, Aliyah Littlejohn, 4, and Kyren Littlejohn, 7.

