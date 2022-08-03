WAR IN UKRAINE: Inspectors OK Ukraine grain ship | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO | UN to probe Ukraine prison killings | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes
Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 5:33 PM

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a man dead.

On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as 40-year-old Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.

