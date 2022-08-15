WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » National News » Police: Car crash that…

Police: Car crash that injured 15 at pub appears accidental

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police investigating a crash that injured more than a dozen people at a popular northern Virginia pub over the weekend said Monday that they don’t believe the crash was intentional.

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the District of Columbia line, on Friday evening. Nine people were taken to the hospital, and six others were treated and released.

Arlington police said three patients remained hospitalized Monday. One was in critical condition and two were in stable condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was accidental and alcohol was not a factor. They said the ride-share driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up