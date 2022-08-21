WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » National News » Police arrest several after…

Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of attendees. Police confirmed there have been no reported injuries.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident but local media outlets have confirmed people were running from reported gunfire.

The identities of the people who were arrested have not been made public. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up