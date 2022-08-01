WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » National News » Officials: North Dakota murderer…

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving a life sentence for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

Isaak was serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 2019 killings of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. No motive was given at the trial.

The four were shot and stabbed inside the property management company’s building in Mandan.

Isaak was appealing his convictions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up