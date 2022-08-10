Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An auto trim maker violated the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An auto trim maker violated the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit, Michigan environmental officials say.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29.

The solution ended up at a wastewater treatment facility that sends wastewater into a creek that flows into the Huron River system.

Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen and can cause a number of health problems if someone ingests, touches or inhales it, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Tribar Manufacturing was cited for failing to immediately notify the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy after discovering the discharge. The agency also alleges that the unauthorized discharge of pollutants interfered with the wastewater treatment process.

The agency said it is still investigating exactly how much chemical was released and why.

Tribar Manufacturing has until Aug. 20 to respond in writing to the notices, according to the state agency. The Associated Press called Tribar Manufacturing Wednesday afternoon but was unable to leave a message on the company’s voicemail system.

State health officials have said testing at 55 downstream locations in the Huron River system did not find any hexavalent chromium.

Health officials say people and pets should avoid contact with the Huron River in parts of Oakland and Livingston counties. It also advises that fish caught in that area should not be eaten.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.