WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 2, 2022, 10:09 PM
