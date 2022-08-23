RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma primary election.

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 8:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma primary election.

