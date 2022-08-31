RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak to perform at Americana awards

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:42 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak, Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls are among the performers who will take the stage at the Americana Honors & Awards.

The Americana Music Association says Wednesday that Isaak and the Indigo Girls will also be honored with lifetime achievement awards at the Sept. 14 show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which will also celebrate the careers of Al Bell, Don Williams and the Fairfield Four.

James McMurtry, Morgan Wade, Lukas Nelson, the McCrary Sisters and the War and Treaty are also scheduled to perform.

The show will be livestreamed beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on several social media platforms and NPRMusic.org. It is also slated for broadcast on the Circle Network later this year and PBS in 2023.

