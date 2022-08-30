RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Judge upholds two of Delaware auditor’s three convictions

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 9:08 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm.

In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial.

The judge is now expected to schedule a sentencing date on the charges which carry a presumptive sentence of probation.

McGuiness, meanwhile, plans to appeal and continues to campaign for re-election ahead of a Sept. 13 primary contest.

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware to be convicted on criminal charges while in office.

