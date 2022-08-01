WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » National News » Inmate in Oklahoma kills…

Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said.

The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway.

The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up