WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 9, 2022, 11:07 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.