WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » National News » Funeral home where 31…

Funeral home where 31 corpses found has license suspended

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The license of a southern Indiana funeral home has been suspended after police found more than 30 unrefrigerated bodies there last month, including some that were badly decomposed, the state’s attorney general’s office announced on Thursday.

In a news release, Attorney General Todd Rokita said Randy Ray Lankford of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville agreed last week to surrender his and the facility’s licenses. The move came after Rokita’s office filed for filed for emergency license suspensions with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service. On Thursday, the state board approved the suspensions.

“Grieving families must be able to trust that their loved ones’ remains will be respectfully and properly handled,” Rokita said in a statement. “Further, the unsanitary conditions at this funeral home posed a clear and immediate threat to public health and safety.”

The suspensions mark the latest chapter of a strange story that began July 1 when police in Jeffersonville, a suburb of Louisville, discovered 31 unrefrigerated corpses throughout the facility, including some that police said were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” Officials said the cremated remains of 17 people were also found.

Days later, two families sued the funeral home in Clark Superior Court.

Rokita’s office said in the statement that its investigation is ongoing and requested that anyone with information call its Licensing Enforcement Section.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

President nominates new OPM deputy director

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up