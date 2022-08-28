RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » National News » Five shot, one fatally,…

Five shot, one fatally, at New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk

Zenebou Sylla, CNN

August 28, 2022, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City killed one man and injured four others Saturday night.

According to a news release by the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple people shot just before midnight at Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 29th Street in Brooklyn, where a suspect had opened fire.

Five people were struck, the news release said, including a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later died at a hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CNN that authorities are looking for one individual. Police have not provided a description of the shooter and have not said what type of weapon was used or what led to the shooting.

The four injured victims are in stable condition at a hospital, police said in a news release. Among them are a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right leg; a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right foot; a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the left leg; and an unidentified adult man with a gunshot wound in the left leg.

This is at least the second shooting at Coney Island in as many months. Five people were injured in another shooting last month.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up