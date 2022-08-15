WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » National News » Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's…

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in youth coach death

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach.

Yaqub Talib was not in custody as of late Sunday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Associated Press sent a message seeking updated information Monday on the search for him.

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team.

Coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons identified the man killed as coach Mike Hickmon, WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?” Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up