WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » National News » Eighth person dies from…

Eighth person dies from wrong-way crash on Illinois highway

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, Illinois State Police announced Wednesday.

)Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said.

He was driving a a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children ages 5 to 13 when it collided with a car around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago, police have said.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was driving an Acura TSX luxury sedan and also died, police said.

Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction “for unknown reasons” before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

President nominates new OPM deputy director

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up