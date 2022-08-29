RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Home » National News » Delaware to include fentanyl…

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public.

The Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response says the effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.

Officials say fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware and it is found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses.

According to Division of Forensic Science data, there were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020.

The Division of Public Health also distributes 10-pack fentanyl test strip kits through a free mail-order program.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up