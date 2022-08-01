Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road.

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road.

Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.

Police say that he has not been identified yet and they didn’t release details about how he died.

