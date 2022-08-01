WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 1:02 PM

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road.

Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.

Police say that he has not been identified yet and they didn’t release details about how he died.

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

