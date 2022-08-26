RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Connecticut man pleads guilty to crime related to Jan. 6

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 4:30 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Jeremy K. Baouche, 25, of New London, Connecticut, pleaded guilty during a federal court proceeding Thursday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The offense has a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Baouche, who was originally charged with multiple crimes for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10, 2023.

A report by a Norwich, Connecticut detective, who is also an FBI task force officer, said Baouche was an engineer at the time with a secret security clearance at Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut. A message was left seeking comment with Daniel Erwin, a federal public defender who represented Baouche during the virtual proceedings.

Baouche is seen in photographs and video taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. In one video, he is holding a microphone and saying “whose house” while other people respond “our house,” the detective’s report said. Three people submitted tips about Baouche to the FBI, officials said.

