Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 4:00 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.85 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $4.01 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $9.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $21.60 to $1,749.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 37 cents to $18.75 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.40 Japanese yen from 136.46 yen. The euro fell to 99.63 cents from 99.69 cents.

