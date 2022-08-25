RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.37 to $92.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.88 to $99.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.95 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $9.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.90 to $1,771.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 21 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.46 Japanese yen from 137.10 yen. The euro rose to 99.69 cents from 99.64 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up