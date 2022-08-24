RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 3:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.15 to $94.89 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1 to $101.22 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 13 cents to $2.80 a gallon. September heating oil rose 17 cents to $4.01 a gallon. September natural gas rose 14 cents to $9.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,761.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $18.91 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.10 Japanese yen from 136.87 yen. The euro rose to 99.64 cents from 99.61 cents.

