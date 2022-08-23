RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.38 to $93.74 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $3.74 to $100.22 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.93 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.84 a gallon. September natural gas fell 49 cents to $9.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.80 to $1,761.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 15 cents to $19.03 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.87 Japanese yen from 137.53 yen. The euro rose to $0.9961 from $0.9933.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up