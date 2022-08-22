BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 3:41 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 54 cents to $90.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 24 cents to $96.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 13 cents to $2.89 a gallon. September heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.78 a gallon. September natural gas rose 34 cents to $9.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,748.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 19 cents to $18.88 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.53 Japanese yen from 136.91 yen. The euro fell to $0.9933 from $1.0034.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

