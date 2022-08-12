WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.25 to $92.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.45 to $98.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $3.05 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.52 a gallon. September natural gas fell 10 cents to $8.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.30 to $1,815.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 35 cents to $20.70 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.49 Japanese yen from 132.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.0267 from $1.0322.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up