Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 4:00 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.41 to $94.34 a barrel Thursday.

Brent crude for October delivery rose $2.20 to $99.60 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $3.07 a gallon.

September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.48 a gallon. September natural gas rose 67 cents to $8.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.50 to $1,807.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $20.35 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.71 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.96 Japanese yen from 132.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.0322 from $1.0304.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

