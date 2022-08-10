WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.43 to $91.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.09 to $97.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 11 cents to $3.07 a gallon. September heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.41 a gallon. September natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.40 to $1,813.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 26 cents to $20.74 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.89 Japanese yen from 135.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0304 from $1.0205.

