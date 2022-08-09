WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 26 cents to $90.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 34 cents to $96.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 7 cents to $2.96 a gallon. September heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.33 a gallon. September natural gas rose 24 cents to $7.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $7.10 to $1,812.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $20.48 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.59 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.18 Japanese yen from 134.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.0205 from $1.0186.

Business & Finance | National News

