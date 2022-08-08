WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.73 to $96.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.18 a gallon. September natural gas fell 47 cents to $7.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14 to $1,805.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 77 cents to $20.61 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.59 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.88 Japanese yen from 135.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0186 from $1.0178.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Justice Department appeals a case that found Air Force culpable in Texas church mass shooting

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up