WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 47 cents to $89.01 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 80 cents to $94.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 7 cents to $2.86 a gallon. September heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.22 a gallon. September natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $15.70 to $1,791.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 28 cents to $19.84 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.11 Japanese yen from 132.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0178 from $1.0249.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up