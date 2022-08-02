WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $94.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 51 cents to $100.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $3.06 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.38 a gallon. September natural gas fell 57 cents to $7.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2 to $1,789.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 22 cents to $20.14 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133 Japanese yen from 131.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0174 from $1.0254.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up