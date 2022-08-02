Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $94.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $94.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 51 cents to $100.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $3.06 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.38 a gallon. September natural gas fell 57 cents to $7.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2 to $1,789.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 22 cents to $20.14 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133 Japanese yen from 131.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0174 from $1.0254.

