WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $4.73 to $93.89 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.94 to $100.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 11 cents to $3 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $8.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.90 to $1,787.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 16 cents to $20.36 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $3.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.80 Japanese yen from 133.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.025 from $1.022.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

July was promising for TSP returns

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up