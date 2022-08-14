WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » National News » Brian Schatz wins Democratic…

Brian Schatz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Hawaii primary election.

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 1:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Schatz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Hawaii primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up