WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 3, 2022, 3:34 AM
