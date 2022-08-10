Apparent house explosion reported in southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to an apparent explosion involving at least one house in the southern…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to an apparent explosion involving at least one house in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to several media reports.

No information has been released about casualties in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in what appears to be a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.

Evansville is in southern Indiana on the Kentucky border.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.