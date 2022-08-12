WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
AP Week in Pictures: Global |Aug. 6- Aug. 12, 2022

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 5:17 PM

From presidential election coverage in Kenya, to a young Shiite Muslim boy flagellating himself during an Ashoura procession in India, to the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

